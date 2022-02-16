Uniontown
Debra A. Brown Brumfield, 69, of Uniontown, was called to rest in the arms of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born August 5, 1952, in Uniontown, the daughter of Ruth Harrison and Philip Harrison, Sr..
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Donald Brown.
Debbie graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1970, then went on to modeling at the Barbizon School of Modeling.
In 1978 she took the position of a Quality Control Inspector with Volkswagen until 1988. She continued her work career for many years after.
Her favorite pastime was bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays and playing cards with her close friends. Debbie also Volunteered time at Honey’s Helping Hands.
Debbie leaves her memories to be cherished by her husband, Larry Brumfield, Sr.; three children: Nikki Brown (Ryan Thomas), Larry Brumfield, Jr. (Heather Toth) and Melissa Brumfield; grandchildren: Dezmine Teets, Gary Teets, Kaylia Teets, Xavier Brown, Naji Brown, Miguel Brumfield, and Larry Brumfield, III; many great-grandchildren; brother, Philip Harrison, Jr. (Robin) of Spokane, Wash.; sister, Lanette Tucker (Bishop Leonard) of Uniontown; goddaughter, Kwalia Hill (Lamar); and a host of cousins and friends.
Her warm smile, bright personality and caring heart will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at the New Beginnings Full Gospel Church, 74 S. Pennsylvania Avene, Uniontown, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 18th, with Bishop Leonard Tucker officiating.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Cards and condolences may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
