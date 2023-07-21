of California, formerly of Brownsville
Debra A. Thomas, 66, of California, and formerly of Brownsville, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
She was born on April 8, 1957, the daughter of the late Carver West and Charlotte Thomas Brewer.
Debra graduated from Brownsville Area High School.
She was very outspoken about her faith and love of God. She was an avid reader of her Bible, and always shared the word when an opportunity presented itself.
In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by her son, Tony L. Thomas; daughter, Tiaa M. Thomas; and siblings, Anthony K. Hewitt and Lance E. Hewitt.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her son, Justin L. Thomas; grandson, Jaxin Thomas; siblings: Donna (Reginald) Foman, Marla Hewitt and Diana Burton; aunts, Shirley Wall, Teresa Rudd and Sonja West Tucker; uncles: Harold Thomas, Edward Thomas, Carl Thomas, James Thomas and Kenneth Thomas; special cousins, Janet Jones and Karen Deberry; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special caretaker, Lisa Martin.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 24th, with funeral service beginning at 1 p.m..
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
