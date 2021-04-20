Point Marion
Debra Ann Corob Brady, 65, of Point Marion, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, in her home. Born February 13, 1956, in Morgantown, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Rose (Piper) and David Corob, Sr.
A 1974 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, she was currently a member of St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers in Point Marion.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Robert Brady; a daughter, Carrie Brady of Point Marion; two sons and their wives, Robert O. “Jake” and Jill Brady of Chestertown, N.Y., and Andrew and Emily Brady of Point Marion; two grandchildren, Jaike and Kambyr Brady; and two brothers, David Corob Jr. of Pittsburgh and Michael Corob of Granville, W.Va.
Preceding her in death were two brothers, Robert and Andy Corob.
Her family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of one’s choice in Debbie’s memory.
