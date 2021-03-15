Debra Ann Dorunda Rodgers, 57, of Wheeling, W.Va., formerly of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Liza's Place, Wheeling. She was born July 1, 1963, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Edward and Cordelia Mann Dorunda.
Debra was a medical social worker for Mylan Puskar Health Rite, a West Virginia University alumni and a Christian by faith.
Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Andrew Rodgers; one son, Clint (Tracy) Rodgers of Triadelphia, W.Va.; one daughter, Daesha (Eben) McClay of Claysville; one brother, Edward Jr. (Laura) Dorunda of Warren; one sister, Sandy (Ron) Nechay of Dover, Del.; five grandchildren, Molly and Mia McClay, and Rhys, Sophia and Beau Rodgers; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 15, in Grisell Funeral Home & Crematory, 1 Ridgecrest Road, Bethlehem/Wheeling, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, with the Rev. Kenneth Hardway officiating. Interment in Parkview Cemetery, Wheeling.
Memorial contributions may be made to Liza's Place, 308 Mt. St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Sympathy expressions are welcome at grisellfuneralhomes.com.
