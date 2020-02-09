Smithfield
Debra J. Hixon, 43, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital. She was born in Uniontown, June 18, 1976, a daughter of Charles F. Hixon and his wife, Vicki of Uniontown, and the late Sonja Engel Hixon. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Hixon and Charles F. Hixon Jr.
Debbie never met a stranger and was a kind soul.
Left to cherish Debbie's memory, in addition to her father and stepmother, are her brother, Brian Hixon of Somerset; a stepsister, Yvonne Sabatula of Brownsville; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 10, followed by a service celebrating Debbie's life at 8 p.m., with Pastor Gary Yarbrough officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
