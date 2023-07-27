Grindstone
Debra J. Murray Kopec, 64, of Grindstone, passed away peacefully, in her home, Monday, July 24, 2023. She was born June 4, 1959, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Norman and Mildred McNatt Murray.
Debi was employed at Gee Bee Department store, Tobacco World, and the Intermediate Unit 1.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Apostle and Prophet Ministry in Juniata.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Kopec; her brothers, Norman Paes-Murray Jr. and Ronald Paes; sisters, Roberta (Paul Jr.) Bizik, Marlene Rapchak and Darlene Androsky; and brothers-in-law, Edward Kopec Jr. and Regis Kopec.
Debi is survived by her husband, Mark Kopec; her father-in-law, Edward Kopec; brothers, Thomas (Joann) Murray, and Terry (Fern) Murray; her brothers-in-law, Andrew Rapchak, and Vincent (Pat) Kopec; sisters-in-law, Linda Paes, Paula (Jack) Williams, Anita Mullins; aunt, Sylvia Hill; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Debra's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, July 29, with the Rev. Ronald Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
