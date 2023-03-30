Republic
Debra J. Yeardie Gottfreid, 68, of Republic, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, with her son and family by her side.
"Debi", as she was known to her family and friends, was born to the late Ross Yeardie, Sr. and Florence Lach Yeardie, on March 14, 1955, in Brownsville. She graduated from Brownsville Area High School in 1973, and went on to obtain a Degree as a Medical Technologist in 2009.
She is survived by her son, Branden Gottfreid of Pittsburgh; her older brother, Ross "Butch" Yeardie, Jr. of Brownsville, and his wife, Michele; their children, Scott Yeardie and wife, Cheryl of Smithfield and Jeanine Hudock and husband, Willie of Uniontown; and her step-mom, Norma Yeardie of Allison.
She was predeceased by her loving parents.
Debi had many interests and lived an active life. In her younger days she was an avid recreational diver and caver as well as joining a local rescue dive team. She was also very active in the local Boy Scouts of America as a Scout Leader, helping her son and many others attain the rank of Eagle Scout.
Her true passion, however, was baking. Debi loved to produce numerous cookies and holiday recipes for her friends and family to enjoy, even having the dream of one day owning her own bakery.
Debi was immensely proud of her son, great-niece, Gabrielle and great-nephew, Dominic, whom she loved beyond measure, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories to her family and loved ones.
Viewings will be held at THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. and on Saturday, when a Blessing Service will be held with Reverend Father Efren Ambre officiating. Burial will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
