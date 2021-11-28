Fairchance
Debra Jane Dobozinsky Baker, 70, of Fairchance, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with her loving family at her side.
She was born May 19, 1951, in Washington, a daughter of the late Joseph William and Dorothy Priscilla Dector Dobozinsky.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 42 years, Miles Maxwell Baker; daughters, Stephanie Baker-Snaith (Noel Snaith) of Masontown, Courtney Baker Gouker (Ronald Gouker) of Uniontown; grandchildren, Quenten Gouker and Isabella Gouker, both of Uniontown; sister, Judith A. Rouse of Brookline; niece, Melissa Rouse-Stuart of Brookline; nephew, John J. Rouse of Greentree.
Debra was a registered nurse and worked at Uniontown Hospital. She resigned from nursing to raise her children.
Debra was a wonderful homemaker, a devoted wife and attentive mother. She loved spending time with her family, decorating her home, crafting and shopping. She loved doo wop music and laughter.
Debra was very passionate about the care of animals. She had an amazing sense of humor, a sharp tongue, but a beautiful heart. Debra devoted her time to helping those around her in many ways.
Due to the way our family was affected by Covid-19, a celebration of Debra's life will be held when it is safe to gather together.
Memorial contributions can be made to the following charities, Fairchance Exchange Charities, Inc., P.O. Box 536, Fairchance, PA 15436; Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401; WVU Medicine Hospice, 12 Rousch Drive, Westover, WV 26501.
GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, has been entrusted with Debra's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com
