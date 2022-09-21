Tower Hill #2
Debra Jean Miller Tomotchko, 64, of Tower Hill #2, passed away unexpectedly September 18, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born February 03,1958 in Brownsville, a daughter of Robert, Sr. and Barbara Walters Miller.
In addition to her parents Debra was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Thomas and granddaughter, Alisha Wingard.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years Edward Tomotchko; children, Barbi Vernon of Tower hill #2, Brian Vernon and Angela of Filbert, Justin Vernon of Tower Hill #2 and Jennifer Tomotchko of Tower Hill #2; grandchildren, Alison, Haley, Kristina, Skylar, Zaia, Dylan, Desiree, Morgan, Albrie, Landon, Kendrick; great grandchildren Jordyn, Rowan, Grayson; brother, Robert Miller Jr.; sisters, MaryAnn Miller and Sandy Gossett; special niece, Jamie Koval. She will be sadly missed by many aunts and uncles and cousin and friends.
Debra was a loving and caring wife and mother, she loved to play bingo. Her favorite bingo to attend was South Brownsville's.
Debra's family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, when a funeral service will be held at the KISH- FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, Pa. Interment is private.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
