Gibbon Glade
Debra L. Savage Bratton, 62, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, in her home. She was born August 29, 1960, in Painsville, Ohio, a three-month premee at the weight of one and a half pounds, to the late Edgar W. Shaffer and Arlene Marker Shaffer Glenn of Gibbon Glade.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her first husband, Dale A. Savage.
Surviving are her mother; her second loving husband, Thomas A. Bratton; and two children, Darcie Hendrix of Gibbon Glade ad Darren Savage (Heidi) of Carrollton, Ohio; five grandchildren, Dezirae, Eli, Ainsley, Gunner, Ryker; two brothers, Edgar W. Shaffer II of Farmington and Ernest W. Shaffer (Susan) of Perryopolis. She will be cherished forever.
Debra was a kind and compassionat heart and passed on her love of nature and animals to her grandchildren.
Debra was a CNA for Fayette Home Care and drove bus for Spiker and Spade Bus lines
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 17, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, October 18, in the DONALD R CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Carol Friend officiating. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.