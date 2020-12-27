Jefferson Township
Debra Lynn Stuckslager, 65 of Jefferson Township, Grindstone, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Ruby Medical Center, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born July 30, 1955, in Fayette City, a daughter of Leroy Tiernan and Elizabeth Rodgers Tiernan .
Deb worked for the Federal Government as a meat inspector.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Stuckslager; daughter, Stephanie Sholtis of Grindstone; son, Willie Stuckslager and wife Tonya of Grindstone; sister, Elaine Shirley; brother, John Tiernan; four grandchildren, Colton Bird, Rylee Bird, Jeremy Cramer and Zachary Cramer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jerry Tiernan and Melvin (Pete) Tiernan; two sisters, Mary Bloom and Elizabeth Welch.
Private viewing and services for the family were conducted due to the COVID pandemic.
Interment was held in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the ELEY/MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
