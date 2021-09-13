Dunbar
Debra R. Knupsky, 67 of Dunbar died Friday, September 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born July 25, 1954 in Connellsville, a daughter of Hilda G. Singo Griglak of Dunbar and the late John R. Griglak. Debra was a 1971 graduate of Connellsville High School.
She was employed as a Teacher's Aide for Intermediate Unit #1 for over 20 years. She was a member of the Juniata United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Thomas J. Knupsky; two children, John Knupsky and his wife Heather of Uniontown, and Julie Gouker and her husband Melvin of Rostraver; four grandchildren, Paityn Knupsky and Levi, Molly and Weston Gouker; one sister, Glenda Jesko of Little Summit; and a special cousin, Nancy Jenkins and her husband Jim of Chalk Hill.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Charles Jesko, Sr.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with Pastor Peter Salko officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
