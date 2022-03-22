Brownsville
Deirdre L. Trainor Forcina, 60, of Brownsville, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. She was born May 29, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of Jerry and Patricia Cornish Trainor.
In addition to her mother, Deirdre was preceded in death by a sister, Leigh Ann Norris.
She was a former member of the First Christian Church of New Salem.
Deirdre is survived by her father, Jerry Trainor of Uniontown; children, Joseph A. Forcina and Jessica Bryner of McClellandtown, Nicole M. Porter and Evan Myers of Grindstone, and Brianna L. McCorkle and husband Brian Jr. of Bobtown; grandchildren, Hunter, Blake, Lillianna and Cambriegha; brothers, Alan Trainor and wife Emily of the state of Indiana, Jeffery Trainor and wife Denise of Hopwood, Mark Trainor and wife Tina of Carmichaels; and a sister Robin Duley of Fairchance.
In honoring Deirdre' wishes, there will be no public funeral services.
Her funeral services have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
