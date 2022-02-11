California
Delaine Campbell Edwards, 87, of California, died at home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Delaine was born on June 22, 1934, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Ann Franks Dingle.
In addition to her parents, Delaine was preceded in death by her first husband, George Campbell, Jr., in 1983; second husband, John W. Edwards, Jr., in 2001; and companion, Ernie Miller, Sr., in 2021.
Delaine was the last surviving member of her family, as she was also preceded in death by 11 siblings: William Dingle, James Dingle, Raymond Dingle, Mary Ann Dingle Bolen, Pearl Dingle DiCenzi,, Ethel Marguerite Dingle, Hazel Dingle Wible, Genevieve Dingle Ratica, Virginia Dingle Prine, Bessie Dingle & Della Dingle.
Delaine retired from Intermediate Unit One, California, in 2000, after 16 years of service.
She was a member of the California United Methodist Church and enjoyed being a volunteer for the Care & Share Thrift Shop, Center in Woods, and Meals on Wheels.
Delaine enjoyed planting and growing the beautiful flowers that surrounded her home, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory include five children: Debra Neil (Brett) of Grindstone, Denise Cowen (Kurt) of Coal Center, Donna Kramer (Patrick) of Monongahela, Doreen Skerbetz (Stacy) of Bentleyville, and David Campbell, Sr. (Sherri) of Flinton; 10 grandchildren: Ben Neil (Sarah) of California, Travis Neil (Sarah) of Wheaton, Bianca Niccolai (Mitchell) of Bentleyville, Leah Scheponik (Shawn) of Belle Vernon, Jared Kramer (Cheyenne Fine) of Pittsburgh, Hannah Skerbetz (Caleb Jobe) of Indiana, Reilly and Delainey Skerbetz of Bentleyville, David Jr. and George Campbell of Flinton, and five great-grandchildren: Noah, Ella, Ryan and Ally Neil as well as Marlo Elizabeth Neil; and many, many nieces, and nephews.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California PA, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, and from noon to 1 p.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, with Rev. Dawn Hargraves, officiating.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, California.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Delaine's memory may be made to the California United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 426, California PA 15419.
To sign the register book or leave condolences please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com
