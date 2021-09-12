Delano Williamson

Brownsville
After a brief battle with cancer, Delano “Dale” Williamson passed away, in his home, Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Dale was born and raised in Brownsville. When he was in high school, his family moved to Warren, Ohio, where Dale attended Warren G. Harding Senior High School.
After graduating May 31, 1962, he served briefly in the military. Sometime later, he met the former Linda Miller and they were married July 23, 1967. He was later baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses October 24, 1970.
Although he was employed by General Motors Fisher Body Lordstown for 35 years, he especially enjoyed his work as an ordained minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He spent many years as a volunteer in the prison ministry program and was recognized by the State of Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as Volunteer of the Year in 2012. Dale also spent the past 13 years as a full-time pioneer, zealously spending at least 70 hours a month sharing Bible truths with others.
In his free time, Dale enjoyed fishing, bread making, and being a pit master of the grill for his family and friends. He also loved his gadgets, electronic devices and photography.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Aubrey Williamson; mother Johnnie Lecie; brothers George Harrison, Morton Edward and Roger Gilbert.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; his five children, Chrystal Moyer, Marcia Kelley, Lisa Williams (Robert), Jamin Williamson and David Williamson; his sister, Janette Patterson (John); Joseph Williamson (Eleanor); Calvin Williamson (Diane); and Dewayne Williamson.
He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being made for a virtual memorial service and in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
