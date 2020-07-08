Connellsville
Delbert Allen Sepkovic, 83, of Connellsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, July 5th, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Delbert was born February 11, 1937, in Cardale.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Navy from 1954 to 1957.
Upon his return, he met and married his true love Carol, on July 1, 1958 at the Harbor of Light Chapel in Uniontown.
Del worked many jobs throughout his life including Pepsi and Frito Lay, as he would do any and everything to provide for his family. This amazing man was many things to many people, but one thing is for certain and that is that he was a man of God. He praised his Lord in everything he did and all that he endured. He shared his love for Jesus with endless people and brought so many to know Him. He started the Rapp in 1977, preached at many churches over the years, including the Solid Rock Church of Connellsville, did prison ministry and so much more. Words cannot explain how much he will be missed, but knowing that he is home with his Father, provides us peace and comfort.
Delbert is preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Elaine Sepkovic; son, Jeff Sepkovic; his siblings, Denise, Bonnie, Karen and Johnny Sepkovic; and great-grandchild, Caroline Stewart.
Delbert is survived by the love of his life, soulmate and beloved wife of 62 years, Carol Sepkovic; daughter Wendy Hall and husband Randy, daughter Robin Porter and husband Todd; son Scott Sepkovic and wife Shana; daughter Lori Dull and fianc Sheldon; daughter Amy Price and husband David; son Mark Sepkovic and wife Traci and son Matthew Sepkovic and wife Janelle; sister Janet Delahanty and husband Tom, sister Donna Bandes-Chew and husband Bob, sister Starla Vitori and husband Ted; and brother Jimmy Sepkovic and wife Diana; grandchildren Aaron, Brook, Katie, Brittany, Alexis, Kinley, Lauren, Hailey, Anna, Sydney, Brady, Weston, Ethan, Colin, Alison and Kenzie; and great-grandchildren Zoe, Roland, Cooper, Amelia, Isla and Tripp.
Friends and family will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 South 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, Thursday, July 9 from 12 to 8 p.m. Final viewing will be held Friday, July 10 from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by a military funeral from 10 to 10:15 a.m. Burial and funeral service will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park, Uniontown, immediately following. Celebration of Life details will be provided at the funeral service. As Del aka "Soulman" had a special love for riding his Harley, there will be a special motorcycle celebration ride immediately following the final viewing on Friday from Martuccci's Funeral Home to LaFayette Memorial Park. If anyone would like to participate, please arrive no later than 10 a.m. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www martucci funeral home com
