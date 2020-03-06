McClellandtown
Delbert E. Yutzy, age 98, of McClellandtown, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Asbury Heights Nursing Home. He was born in Superior on March 9, 1921, a son of the late Lloyd Yutzy and Leona Knepp Yutzy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Martin Yutzy and brother, Stanley Yutzy.
Delbert was a graduate of German Township High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was a member of the American Philatelic Society, and a former member of McClellandtown Lions Club where he served as past president. Delbert served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired from the Army Reserve with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-3).
Left to cherish Delbert’s memory are his daughters, June L. Yutzy and husband Walter (Rick) Brady of Imperial, and Barbara L. Elsesser and husband Jack of Allison Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA where family and friends will be received on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue in the funeral home on Sunday from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Delbert’s life at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Lee McDermot officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded by AMVETS Post 103.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com. The family suggested donations may be made in Delbert’s memory to Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 292 Springer Road, PO Box 66, McClellantown,PA 15458.
