Delbert L. Griffith, 79, of Pittsburgh, formerly a proud resident of Ronco, passed away peacefully Friday, November 5, 2021, in his home. He was born and raised in Ronco, a son of the late Andrew and Muriel Sullivan Griffith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Terry Miller, Harold Griffith, Wayne Griffith and Raymond Griffith; sisters, Eva Ryan, Ruby Smith, Virginia Miller, Eva Sickles, Audrey Provance, Jennie Dupont and Pearl Griffith.
Delbert had been a member of All Saints Roman Catholic Church, Masontown and later, St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. He honorably served in the United States Army during peacetime, was a member of the American Legion Post 423 Masontown, and Amvets Post 103 Hopwood.
He worked at Volkswagen Assembly Plant until it closed, and prior to that worked for Rockwell International. He retired from Albert Gallatin School District, where he worked as custodian.
Delbert loved his family, and had many friends. He will be deeply missed by his numerous Facebook friends, who affectionately knew him as "The MVP."
Surviving are two daughters, Katrina A. Sturges and husband Brian, and Kristy Weiss and husband Todd, all from Pittsburgh; their mother and ex-wife, Mary Ann Dicosimo of Chalk Hill; cherished grandchildren, Anthony and Kaden Sturges; sister, Dianne Dubovich and husband George of Masontown; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 8, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, and until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where military honors will be accorded by Fort Mason American Legion Post 423 and Faith-Gray-McArdle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
