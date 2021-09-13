Greensburg
Delbert Michael Myrga, 78, of Greensburg, died Friday, September 10, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born August 18, 1943, in Newell, a son of the late Harry and Jolanna (Hammerick) Myrga.
Prior to retirement he had worked as a teacher for 36 years at Westmoreland Intermediate Unit #7. He was a lifetime member of Youngwood Sportsman's Club.
Delbert is survived by his wife, Cynthia F. Findley Myrga; his son, Michael Myrga (Robin Jenkins), of Brussels, Belgium; his daughter, Michelle Bessett (Steven), of Charlottesville, Va.; two granddaughters, Michaela and Joelle Bessett; and his brother, Harry M. Myrga, of Langhorne.
There will be no visitation. All services were private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com
