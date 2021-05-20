Farmington
Delbert R. Hager, 87, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, peacefully at Hillside Manor, after an extended illness. He was born Friday, October 27, 1933, in Farmington, a son of the late Walter R. Hager and Sadie Marker Hager.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arnold E. Hager; a niece, Nancy Hager Mann; and nephew Arnold Hager.
Delbert was a graduate of Uniontown Area High School, Waynesburg College and West Virginia University.
He spent three years in the Army Security Agency stationed in Japan. He retired from District 12-0, Finals Unit, Pennsylvania Department of Highways.
Delbert was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member and regularly attended Farmington Bethel Church.
He was an active member in the Ft. Necessity Lions Club for more than 30 years and held various offices during those years. Delbert was involved in the restoration and maintenance of Potter one-room school house, where he attended as a child.
He was an active life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 265 and belonged to the Honor Guard, which participated in numerous military funerals.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife and soulmate of 61 years, Shirley Hager; two daughters, Debra Hager-Pyle (Christopher), Darla Hager Umbel (William Jay); five grandchildren, Brian Umbel (Brittany), Captain Garett Pyle, Erica Umbel Bender (Jeremy), Maria Pyle and fiance Jarrod Sutton, and Bethany Umbel; two great-granddaughters, Kyla and Raegan Umbel; one brother, Raymond Hager of Markleysburg; sisters-in-law Betty Ross and Beverly Fisher (Rodger); and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, May 21, with Pastor Steve Davis officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Farmington.
The family expresses special gratitude to Via Quest Hospice Staff and to the staff at Hillside Manor.
