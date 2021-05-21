Farmington
Delbert R. Hager, 87, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, peacefully at Hillside Manor, after an extended illness.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, May 21, with Pastor Steve Davis officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Farmington.
