McClellandtown
Delbert Williams, 53, of McClellandtown, passed away on February 11, 2020.
There will be no services for the public at this time.
Delbert was born in Uniontown, a graduate of German Senior High School 1985 and went on to attend Penn State University. He also served as an Religious Program Specialist (RP) in the U.S. Navy and Marines Corps.
He was a loving father and valued his family most of all and enjoyed every minute he had with them.
He is survived by his son, Michael Williams of Scottsdale, Ariz.; his father, Dale Williams and mother, Mary Ann Williams of McClellandtown; siblings Michelle Williams-Graham, Desmond Williams, Darwin Williams all of McClellandtown, uncle Dorval and aunt Toni Davis of McClellandtown, aunt Betty Lawson of Leckrone; uncle Welton Fleming of Henderson, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC. 297 East Main Street, Uniontown, Pa. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.