Uniontown
Dell Marie Bynum Jones, 93, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Sheri Jones, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 4, 1929, the first of 10 children born to John A Bynum, Sr. and Hattie Bynum in Fitzhenry.
Dell was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Bouraguard Paul Jones, Sr.; along with her children: Thelma M. Bynum Jones, Julius Bynum, Cynthia Jones and Bouraguard Paul Jones, Jr.; along with siblings: Florene Bynum, Matilda Bynum, Robert S. Bynum, John A. Bynum, Sr. and Robert Snodgrass.
She is survived by her children: Reverend Julia Ann King, Fairchance, Denice Jones Shuford, Pamela Jones, Velma Jones Gregg, (Darroll), Sheri Jones, Toni Jones Wallace and Michael Jones, (Emma), all of Uniontown, and Roxanne Jones, of Norfolk Virginia; and the following siblings, Rebecca Bynum Owens, Warren M. Bynum, (Daisy) and Milton Snodgrass, (April).
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
