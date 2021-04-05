Grays Landing
Delmar E. "Chip" Shipp Sr., 69, of Grays Landing, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born Saturday, July 7, 1951, in Lake Lynn, a son of the late Elizabeth Naylor and Edgar C. Shipp Sr. Chip, grew up in Hope Hollow, he was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, and father-in-law and especially loved being with his grandchildren and enjoyed the time spent with them, he also loved his animals and playing music on his guitar.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ella Marie Hafner Shipp, great-granddaughter, Eliana Shipp; two brothers, Harvey and Edgar C. Shipp Jr.; and two sisters, Bertha Dillow and Helen J. Hixon.
He is survived by the following children, Ella "Missy" Kelly and husband Gary, Delmar "Chipper" Shipp and wife, EnnaJeanne, Sara Carr Intorre and husband Kevin, Danny Shipp and wife Marjorie; seven grandchildren, Justin K. Shipp, Andrew Crisel, Troy Shipp, Kianna Intorre, Danielle Shipp, Gary Kelly Jr., Daisy Mae Hughes; two great-grandchildren, Lyrica Shipp, Sylas Shipp; a sister, Deborah Astolas; best friends, Keith Arrington and Betty Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6 the hour of service with Pastor Alfred L. Thompson officiating in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director & Supervisor, 15 N. Main St. Point Marion
The family would like to extend their thanks for all the help and wonderful care given to their father to Team 39 at UPMC Hospice during his illness. Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
