Gibbon Glade
Delmas William Molisee, 65, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born January 5, 1956, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Donald Molisee and Juanita Mayfield Molisee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Marie Molisee, Dorothy Murray, Darlette (Jeanie) Bee, Dale Molisee; and great-grandson C.J.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Teets Molisee; son Michael (Rebecca) of Masontown, W.Va.; daughters Kristy (Brian) Poling of Albright, W.Va., Cheryl (David) McCarty of Morgantown, and Jordan of Gibbon Glade. Also surviving are brothers and sisters Donald Dewey (Barbara) Molisee of Morgantown, Donna (Mark) Lambert of Masontown, W.Va.; brothers-in-law Tom Murray, George Bee; sister-in-law Bobbi Smith; eight grandsons, Christopher, Cody, Brandon, Michael, Elijah, Josiah, Ethan, Kamron; two granddaughters, Jessica and Brianna; four grandsons, Cayden, Jayden, Daniel, Braxton; and two great-granddaughters, Skylar, Sophia; and special brother-in-law Ricky Teets.
He was a member of Canaan Church of the Brethren and Mt. Area Senior Citizen Center. He retired from West Virginia University as a maintenance worker after 40 years of service.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 22, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, March 23, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Greg Moran officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.