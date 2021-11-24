Star Junction
Delmira Giocondi Buretz, 89, of Star Junction, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home. Born January 15, 1932, in Star Junction, she was the daughter of the late Giacomo and Maria Marki Giocondi.
A lifelong resident of Star Junction, Mrs. Buretz was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, and the St. John the Baptist Altar Society.
Mrs. Buretz was retired from Gene & Boots Candy, Perryopolis, where she worked on the candy line.
Delmira was also a member of the Perryopolis Senior Center where she enjoyed her Bingo games and playing cards and also enjoyed traveling with friends and family.
She is survived by son & daughter-in-law, Gary Buretz & wife Monica Thomas of Harrison City; daughter & son-in-law, Debra & Jim Warner of Star Junction; 10 grandchildren Jennifer Koliscak, Gregory (Melissa) Buretz, Blaise (Heather) Thomas, Cory (Elizabeth) Thomas, Drew Thomas, Janine Sterdis, Carrie (Daniel) Rumbaugh, Stephanie Sterdis, Christopher Warner, Ryan (Leslie) Warner; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Joseph Giocondi of Star Junction.
She is preceded in death by her husband Steve Buretz (October 9, 1985); three brothers, Marion Giocondi, Albert Giocondi, Gino Giocondi; and three sisters, Delva Trevisanutto, Josephine Soltis, Julia Majka.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home followed by funeral mass at 10 a.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant.
Interment will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery. Members of St. John the Baptist parish will pray the rosary Friday afternoon in the funeral home.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
