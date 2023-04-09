Uniontown
Delores A Hickle, 90, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 3, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, after a fall in her home.
She was born May 27, 1932, in Brownfield, to John Barney Mikluscak and raised by her grandparents, Anna and George Mikluscak.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Omar J. Hickle; her sons, Robert Edward Hickle and Frank Hickle; and her daughter, Ariewanna Hickle Strenkowski; her grandson, Christopher Lutrario; and several brothers, sisters and family members.
If you knew Delores, you knew unconditional love and friendship. She loved her family so deeply and they were always first in her world. From phone calls on birthdays, knowing the favorite treat for each child and grandchild, the Christmas and birthday cards, to homemade nut rolls, she made everyone feel special. Everyone who knew her knew of her never ending energy, her fun spirit, and her big hugs.
She loved her Pittsburgh sports and her bingo games, Hallmark movies and polka music. She had a strong faith and was a long-time member of Saint John Roman Catholic Church.
She retired first from Uniontown Hospital housekeeping department and then went to work at Uniontown High School in the cafeteria.
She taught us all about hard work and a strong work ethic.
Living on to cherish her memory are her children: sons, Omar J. Hickle Jr., John Hickle and wife Janine, Paul Hickle and wife Pattie, Raymond Hickle and wife Laurie; daughters, Anita Lutrario and husband Michael, Margie Leech, and Dede Elliott; 27 grandchildren and numerous great- grandchildren; special companion, Jim Syphers; along with many other family and friends. We will all miss her strong will, her amazing smile, her silliness, her laugh, and most of all, her unconditional love.
In her honor, if you can, please wear something blue to her funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in her honor, to Interfaith, 79 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, for all the times they helped her.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10. A prayer vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, during visitation hours. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, when prayers of transfer will be said, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Saint John Roman Catholic Church. Entombment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
