Uniontown
Delores A Hickle, 90, of Uniontown, passed away, unexpectedly, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday April 10. A prayer vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, during visitation hours. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Tuesda,y April 11, when prayers of transfer will be said, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Saint John Roman Catholic Church. Entombment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
