Messmore,
McClellandtown
Delores Ann May, 87, of Messmore, McClellandtown, formerly of Newboro, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Mount Macrina Rehabilitation.
She was born on February 24, 1936, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Anna Miranov.
Delores was an avid Duck Pin Bowler and served as captain of the league.
Besides her mother, Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Harold E. May, Sr.; her son, James E. May; and brother, Richard Miranov.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Lou Ann May Kutek (John), Jennie McNatt (Bill), Virginia "Boosie" Welty (Ken), Delores "Lori" May (Keith Knight) and Harold "Charlie" May (Lynne); grandchildren: Jonathan Kutek (Annie), Tyler Kutek (Nicole), Dayna Kutek, Tanner Kutek, Ryan McNatt (Rachel), Adam Dorogi, Ashley Dorogi, Austin Dorogi, Katie Provance (Kevin), Will Miller, Trace Miller and Lauren May; great-grandchildren: Kane Kutek, Kash Kutek, Isla Kutek, Sunday Provance and Waverly Provance; sister, Margaret Ann Warman; brother, John Miranov; also survived by nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at Mount Macrina Rehab for the exceptional care that Delores received.
Family and friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 10 a.m. until Transfer Prayers at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023. A Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish - Footedale Site, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem, PA 15468, with Reverend Father Marlon Pates officiating. Interment in Saint Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
