Grays Landing
Delores Ellen Presock Pratt, 78, of Grays Landing, formerly of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly, in Uniontown Hospital, Friday, January 1, 2021. Born Feb. 19, 1942, in Daybrook, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Nellie Pennant Presock.
Since her retirement as stock manager from Ames Department Store in Waynesburg, Delores had enjoyed playing bingo, visiting Lady Luck Casino, and especially looking after her grandchildren.
Surviving are her three sons and their wives, Roger D. and Denise Pratt of Grays Landing, with whom she resided for the past six years, William C. and Tamatha Pratt of Carmichaels, and Cory A. Pratt of Rices Landing; four grandchildren, Matthew Pratt and wife Mikee, Cody Pratt and fiancee Shelby, Kaitlyn Pratt and Allyson Pratt; two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Addison; a brother, Bernard Presock and wife Patty; and three sisters, Ruth Swan, Sharon Lippencott and husband Kenneth, and Lena Biasella.
Her husband of 52 years, Arthur Dale Pratt, died November 9, 2014. Also deceased is a brother, Dale Vance; two sisters, Bonnie Sebulsky and Loretta Denny; and a brother-in-law, Charles Swan.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a brief service, Thursday, January 7, with A. J. Bowers officiating, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, owner and director. CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
Special thanks are extended to caregivers Geraldine Spiker and Pamela Bright for their love and concern shown to Delores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.