Grays Landing
Delores Ellen Presock Pratt, 78, of Grays Landing, formerly of Carmichaels, died Friday, January 1, 2021.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a brief service, Thursday, January 7, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, Owner and Director. CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
For the complete obituary, visit www.herod-rishel.com.
