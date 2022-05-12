Uniontown
Delores Jean Havens Smith, 94, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022.
Delores was born April 4, 1928, in Elwood, Ind., a daughter of the late Ralph Paul Havens and Thelma Elizabeth Smith Havens.
She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and made her dedication to serve Jehovah January 24, 1945, at the age of 16, and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Uniontown.
On October 9, 1946, Delores married Paul Edward Smith, who passed away May 2, 2012.
In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Craft; and brother, Donald Havens and his wife, Frances.
She is survived by one son, Ronald Lee Smith and his wife, Bernie, of Masontown; two granddaughters, Rhonda Lee Babins and husband David of Orlando, Fla., and Lorrie Jo Barber and husband Brian Thomas Barber of Clayton, N.C.; one grandson, Ronald Lee Smith Jr. and his companion, Samantha; six great-grandchildren, Drew Cobert, Macie Cobert, Madyson Cobert, Kaely Barber, Gracie Barber and Nicholas Smith.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13. At 7 p.m., a memorial service will be officiated by Mr. Karl Heiter of the Jehovah's Witnesses. Visitation continues from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
