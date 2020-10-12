Uniontown
Delores Jean Ramage Brown, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mt. Macrina Manor.
She was born September 16, 1930, in German Township, Fayette County, the daughter of Charles Arthur Ramage and Marguerite Ewart Ramage Shuttlesworth.
Delores was a graduate of German Township High School. Her ministry to her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ began with her marriage to Reverend Walter Brown in the state of Ohio. He preceded her in death.
Many would know her from her years of service in the Housekeeping Department of the Uniontown Hospital from where she retired. Also, those would remember her for her faithful years of service in the Free Methodist Church in Uniontown.
Her parents, Charles and Marguerite and siblings, Charles Ramage Jr., Harry Ramage, George Ramage, William Ramage, Irma Ramage, Marguerite Ramage Hines and Linda Ramage all preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving sisters, Dana Ramage Fitzpatrick, Doris Ramage Walk; and a brother, Norman Ramage.
Delores was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Many thanks to her faithful sister, Dana who took care of her until she became a recent resident of Mt. Macrina. A special thanks to the staff who took care of her until her journey home to heaven.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 15. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Reverend Norman Walk officiating.
Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
Please wear mask and social distance.
