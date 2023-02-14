Newell
Delores W. Long, 88, of Newell, passed away, Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Havencrest Nurasing and Rehab.
She was born January 21, 1935 in Kingston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hiram Wriston and VerniaSettle Wriston.
She was a member of Newell United Methodist Church, Newell, Pa.
She worked in retail for many years and retired as a CNA having worked in numerous facilities during her career.
She is survived by her children, son, Kenneth Adkins and wife Melba of Newell; daughter, Sharon Warnick of McKeesport, daughter, Sandra Adkins of Belle Vernon, daughter Deedee Crystal and husband Anthony of North Versailles; brother, Kenneth Wriston of Florida; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great -grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond W Long; brothers, Avtos Wriston, Irn Wriston and Fred Light; sisters, Kathleen Atkins, Hallie Wriston, Louise Light and Nonia Wriston..
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City, PA. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 15 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Washabaugh officiating.
Interment will follow in the Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township, Pa.
