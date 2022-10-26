Uniontown
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Deloris Prough, loving mother to her four children, passed away at the age of 85, just four days shy of her 86th birthday.
Deloris was born on October 26, 1936, in Leith, to Peter and Gertrude Wilson, the seventh of 16 children. She was a true coal miner’s daughter.
On June 24, 1956, she married Elmer Eugene Prough, and together raised three sons, Kevin, Richard and Mark, and one daughter, Sandra.
Deloris was very social and considered no person a stranger. She was a loyal friend and sister, and lived a true Christian life, close to her church as a longtime member of Faith Assembly of God in Uniontown.
Deloris is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her brothers, Bill, Norman, Charles, Gerald, Kenneth, Jerry and Gary; and her sisters, Sarah and Erma Jean.
She is survived by her children, Kevin and wife Marissa, Sandra and husband Jack, Rich and fiancee Amy, Mark and wife Tracey; her brothers, James, Marston, Delbert, Glenn; her sister, Gladys; her grandchildren, Kori, Tyler, Jeremy, Ricky, Eric, Mary, Evan, Ian; and her great-grandchildren, Grayson, Joslynn, and Landyn.
Relatives and friends will be received at GATES FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 28.
Funeral services will be held at Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29.
Interment to follow at Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.