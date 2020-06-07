Smithfield
Delorse Fowler, 95, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020.
She was born March 8, 1925, at Cheat Lake, W.Va.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Nellie Means Fowler; and sisters Goldie King, Thelma Huntley, Louise Goldsboro and Virginia Mae Fowler.
Surviving are many loving nieces and nephews.
Delorse was a lifetime member of the Mount Moriah Bapist Church in Smithfield.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Darrell Edgar officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
A special thank you is extended to Michelle and the Staff of Horizon Personal Care Home in Fairchance for all of the loving care given to Delorse.
