Masontown
Deniel Renee "Dee-Dee" Pavlovich, 66, of Masontown, PA, passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020.
She was born on Saturday, December 5, 1953, a daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Kringeta) Molek.
"Dee Dee" was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, a 1971 graduate of German Township High School and a past member of The Italian Ladies Club.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Tom "Hedgie" Pavlovich, her brother Lawrence (Janet) Molek, Joseph (Lorie) Molek, sister in law Patricia Molek, aunts; Noreen Kringeta, Mary Ann Molek, she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, Daniel Panek, Jessica Molek-Braun, Matthew Macar, Mark Molek, Melanie Trostle and her beloved dog "Snickers".
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main St., Masontown, PA on Saturday January 4, from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday January 5, from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Monday January 6, until 9:30 a.m. when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown, PA.
Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, PA.
To leave a message for the family, please visit website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.comh.com.
