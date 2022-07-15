Lemont Furnace
Denise A. Reparsky Gregg, 67, of Lemont Furnace, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 11, 2022. Born October 2, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Florence (Dolores Roll) Reparsky.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dale Gregg; mother of Patrick McGurgan of Marietta; stepmother of Dean and wife Sheri Gregg of Uniontown, and David Gregg of Columbia, S.C.; grandmother of Amanda Gregg; and sister of Steven and wife Shari Reparsky of Virginia; with niece, Michelle Reparsky; and nephews, David and Sean Reparsky.
Denise was an office manager for Brothers Lazer Service and enjoyed the relationships with customers who loved speaking with her. She enjoyed Hallmark and Lifetime movies and shows. Denise loved and cared greatly about her family. She enjoyed a nice meal with a glass of wine and regularly said, “Life is Good!”.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a service will be held around 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to either a foundation in which Denise was involved called Ryan’s Tribute at ryanstribute.org, or St. Jude Children’s in her memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
