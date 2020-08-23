East Millsboro
Denise Ann Swabey Adam, 48, of East Millsboro, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was born September 7, 1971, a daughter of George W. and the late Antoinette Katherine Bellis Swabey.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a nephew, George Brenzy IV.
Denise is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Michael Steven Adam Jr.; daughter Jessica Davis; grandsons Lukas Adam, who she was raising and who called her “Nunny”, Joseph Hainzer; brother Jeffrey Davies; My sista Doreen (George) Brenzy, sister Georgieann “Gege” (Warren) Lancaster; father- and mother-in-law, Michael Steven Adam Sr. and Donna Mammarella; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
In honoring Denise’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Denise’s professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.