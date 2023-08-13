Denise Buchheit

Denise "Susie" Buchheit, 67, of Uniontown, passed Friday, July 28, 2023, surrounded by family.
Susie was born August 25, 1955, in Uniontown, to Eleanor and Charles Buchheit. She graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1972.
In 1977 and 1987 she gave birth to her daughter, Nicole, and her son, Ryan, and fulfilled her lifelong purpose of being an amazing mother.
Susie and her husband, Biz spent 48 loving years together.
Susie was preceeded in death by her sister, Diane Walls; her brother, Charles "Buddy" Buchheit; her mother, Eleanor Miller Buchheit; and her father, Charles "Dutch" Buchheit.
She is survived by her loving husband, Biz Unger; her daughter, Nicole (Luke) Jeffers of West Newton; her sons, Ryan (Nikki) Buchheit of Newport News, Va., Ronnie (Stephanie) Unger of Virgina Beach, Va.; daughter, Lisa Calcagno of Uniontown; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held August 26. Those wanting to attend, please email Nicole Buchheit at lucchini72@hotmail.com for more information.
