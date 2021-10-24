Gallatin
Denise E. Hagner Graham, 58, of Gallatin, died Monday, October 18, 2021, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Born January 11, 1963, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of Dora Core Hagner of Gallatin, and the late Arthur A. Hagner, who passed away in 2017.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, Denise loved her family and friends fiercely and did not apologize for it. She enjoyed her yearly visit to the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival with her husband of 38 years for their wedding anniversary and she loved every minute spent with her family, but especially with her grandchildren. Denise was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, Scott E. Graham Sr.; her two sons, Scott E. Graham Jr. of Bedford, and Christopher J. Graham and wife Leah of Masontown; eight grandchildren, Aaliyah, Gabriel, Rowan, Sarahdwen, Emily, Alena, Declyn and Jamison; two brothers, Arthur "Bud" Hagner and wife Catherine of New Port, Tenn., and Bill Hagner and wife Denise of Gallatin; one sister, Andrea Huntley and husband Jeff of La Monte, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, aunts and uncles.
Honoring her wishes, all services will be private for her family.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Condolences to the family may be posted at www.herod-rishel.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to her family to assist with medical bills from the accident, at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
