Uniontown
Denise L. Lindeman, 61, of Uniontown passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Uniontown.
Born January 19, 1961 in Uniontown, daughter of the late Nelson Henry and Shirley (Garybush) Lindeman.
Left to cherish her memory are her companion, Gary Redepenning and his son, Josh; her children, Aaron Wilson, Tia Redepenning, Bobbi Jo Lowry, and Jessica Redepenning; her grandchildren, Chelsea, Aaron Jr., Jarred, Jacob, Jordyn and Zoey Wilson, Courtney Thomas, Jeremiah and Alana Jordan; her sisters, Ruby Deberry and Kim Lindeman; and her cousin, Michael Lindeman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Heidi Dawn Wilson; granddaughter, Adrianna Jordan; and her brothers, Dennis and Jimmy Lindeman; and sisters, Patricia Stimmell and Sadie Christopher.
She cared for a lot of people, and attended the Assembly of God Church in Uniontown.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
