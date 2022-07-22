Uniontown
Denise Mayher, 64, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born on January 8, 1958 in Uniontown, a daughter of Eugene and Shirley Darr Ward.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robbie Mayher.
Denise is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Mayher; sister, Shirley Kish; and brother, Eugene Ward.
Up until the day of her death, Denise was employed at Kacie’s Sports Cafe in Uniontown. Denise was hired as the establishment’s first employee at their original location on Lebanon Avenue. Denise was loved by all of her co-workers and regulars at Kacie’s. She always greeted her customers with a smile and a hot cup of coffee.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
