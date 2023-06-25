Uniontown
Denise Renee Franks Phillip, 57, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Denise was born March 27, 1966, in Uniontown, a daughter of Phillip Orville and Shirley Ann Ohler Franks.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Roxanne Franks Minerd.
Denise is survived by her husband, Michael Edward Phillip; sons, Michael Edwards Phillip III and fiancee Samantha Lynn Bankhead, Matthew Ryan Phillip and fiancee Katie Lynn Kerr, and Mason Andrew Phillip; granddaughter, Nora Sophia Phillip; siblings, Phillip Sam Franks, Jackie Sue Franks, Kimberly Sue Franks Sero and husband Frank Sero, Phillip Andrew Franks; four nieces and two nephews; seven great-nieces, and seven great-nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. A service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Interment is private.
