Uniontown
Denise Renee Nestor, 62, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 11, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
She was born August 26, 1959, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late George George and Mabel George.
Denise was a longtime employee of the Uniontown School District, and was currently the secretary of Menallen School.
She was an avid Betty Boop collector. She also was an avid couponer. She was the most selfless person you would ever want to meet. There wasn’t a person she didn’t meet that didn’t love her. Her family was her world.
Denise is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Randy Nestor Sr.; two children, son Randy Nestor Jr. and his girlfriend, Nicole, and daughter Nicole Nestor and her fiance, Danny; six siblings, her sister, Mary Ann Gibson and husband Kenny; five brothers, Richard George and wife Debbie, Ferris George and wife Kam, Donnie George and wife Sherry, Blair George and George George; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, January 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, January 17, and until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, with Chorbishop Michael Kail as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
