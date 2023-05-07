Uniontown
Dennis Brian Sykes, 66, of Uniontown, died peacefully, in his home, Saturday, April 29, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Born October 5, 1956, he was a son of the late Doyle and Nannie Robinson Sykes.
Dennis retired from Clairton Mill Works United States Steel Corporation, Clairton, after 20-plus years of service.
Throughout his life he enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with his grandkids and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers, Marlon and Victor Sykes.
Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 48 years, Darneise; two children, Brian D. Sykes and Natalie Sykes; grandchildren, Essence, Aryona, Zaybrallia, Brian Jr., Devin, Albert, Albany and Jayden.
The family would like to thank the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME of Connellsville and each of you for your kind words, love and supportive prayers during this difficult time.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, the hour of service, Monday, May 8, in the ST. PAUL'S A.M.E. CHURCH, 187 Morgantown Street, Uniontown with Apostle Alfred L. Thompson Jr., pastor and officiant.
Interment will be at Dickerson Run-Union Cemetery, 359 Tower- Hill Lane, Vanderbilt, PA 15486.
Repast to follow the interment service at St. Paul's Church.
