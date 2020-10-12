Dennis Duke

Republic

Dennis Duke, 83, of Republic, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Friends will be received in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A complete obituary will be published on Tuesday.

