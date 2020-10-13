Republic
Dennis Duke, 83, of Republic, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, in his residence, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 15, 1937, in Rosedale, a son of John P. and Margaret Cvengros Duke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Duke; and a brother, Benedict A. Duke.
Dennis was a 1955 graduate of Redstone High School and was a member of many clubs, where he enjoyed playing cards, shooting and just good old fashion socializing with his friends.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy assigned as an electrician on the maiden voyage of the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga.
Major Duke, as he was affectionately called, retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Correction. He started his career at SCI Pittsburgh as a corrections officer and retired as major of the guard from SCI Greene. He also worked at SCI Greensburg and Waynesburg over his 32 year career.
He was an avid outdoorsman who in the spring and summer enjoyed fishing, playing golf, grass cutting, gardening and trap shooting. In the fall and winter it was hunting, bowling, painting canvas prints and making muzzleloaders. He had a hobby for every season. He enjoyed simple things, morning coffee and crossword puzzles with his wife, evening conversations with his daughter, but he got the most enjoyment out of watching his grandchildren compete in any sport, whether it was a running track, a gym floor, baseball diamond or football field, Denny could always be found watching those events very intently no matter when and where they were held.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 55 years, whom he married January 23, 1965, Dolores "Honeygirl" Bizik Duke; son John P. Duke of Republic; daughter Lisa Duke of New Salem; beloved granddaughter Madison P. Duke; grandson John P. Duke II; aunt Eizabeth Duke; many special brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews nieces and cousins.
Denny's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where prayers of transfer will be prayed at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale Worship Center), with Father Thumma Fathimareddy as celebrant. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where full military rights and honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
