Cabot
Dennis E. Majka, 68, of Cabot, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born October 28, 1954, in Connellsville, he was a son of Matthew Majka and Pauline Forsythe Majka.
Denny worked as a welder for Curtiss Wright and owned his own welding shop in Cabot.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Joseph Worship Site, the Tyrian Lodge #644 Free & Accepted Masons and the Saxonburg Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed boating, camping and traveling.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Majka, whom he married March 23, 1987; and one sister, Karen Majka of Charleroi.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in Fox Funeral Home, Inc., Saxonburg.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, in St. Francis of Assisi Parish - St. Joseph Church, Cabot.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Herman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
