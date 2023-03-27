Uniontown
Dennis E. Perry 70 of Uniontown, passed away March 25, 2023 in Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation center.
He was born February 11, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio. A son of the late Harold Perry and Mary Smith Perry .
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Mark, Scott, Mary Louise and Debbie.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Janet Brooks Perry; daughters, Renee (Perry) Miller and husband Joshua of Canonsburg, Tina Perry and Eric Bloom of Uniontown; grandchildren, Brooke (Miller) Shaffer and husband Matthew, and Cole Miller and Trina Lepro, great- grandchildren, Greyson and Scarlett Shaffer. Also surviving are his grand turtle Franklin and grand fur babies Ella, Mac and Millie. He is survived by his siblings, Harold Perry and Barbara Heilman of Uniontown, Charles Perry and Betty Cole of Uniontown, Henry Perry and wife Yoko of South Mills, NC, and Paul Perry and wife Betsy of Terrihill, Doris Velicevich and husband John of Greensboro, Lois Handlin and husband Mark of Oilphant Furnace, Beth Lewis and Husband Don of Canonsburg, and Susan Stroplos and husband George of Fort Myers, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Sandra Victor and husband Baird of Smithfield; family friends, Chris Patek and Myrtle Durant. Many cousins and nieces and nephews.
He was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, he served in the U.S. Air Force where he was a mechanic, he was a member of the KOC, and a member of American Legion Post 51. He was a lifetime member of Hutchinson Sportsman Club.
He enjoyed watching movies, doing mechanic and woodworking, he was considered a jack of all trades. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was a kind loving husband, dad, pappy and great- grandpappy. He was always willing to lend a hand, and share knowledge with others. He will be dearly missed by his family.
Special thanks to his wife Janet for all the loving care provided to him through the years and his sister Lois for her help and support and to Davita Staff and Uniontown Healthcare and Rehab staff.
Friends will be received Monday March 27, from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday March 28, 2023 until 9:30 a.m. in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA, when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs R.C. Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights. The Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood will conduct military honors service at the graveside service.
